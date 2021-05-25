InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

Shares of INNV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,069. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

