Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires 317,998 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 317,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$864,954.56 ($617,824.69).

On Friday, May 14th, Christopher Mackay acquired 952,480 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$2,574,553.44 ($1,838,966.74).

On Friday, May 7th, Christopher Mackay acquired 195,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$535,670.00 ($382,621.43).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 107,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay acquired 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

On Friday, March 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 461,281 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).

On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay purchased 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

