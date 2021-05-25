Insider Buying: Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay purchased 100,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,209,494 shares in the company, valued at C$1,210,851.33.

Norman Tremblay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Norman Tremblay purchased 100,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of UGD stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. Unigold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

