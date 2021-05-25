Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

