Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells 3,293 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21.
NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
