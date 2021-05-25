Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells 3,293 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.