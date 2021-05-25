Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 255,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 388,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

