IntegraFin’s (IHP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 538.85 ($7.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 539.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.78. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.