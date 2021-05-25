Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

