Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 115,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

