Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

Shares of IPAR opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

