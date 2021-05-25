Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,334,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.09. 13,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,711. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

