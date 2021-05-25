Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE remained flat at $$112.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,711. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.