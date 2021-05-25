Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $486.06 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $134.65 or 0.00354238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $16.70 billion and $486.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00183038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00849416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,290,321 coins and its circulating supply is 124,048,742 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

