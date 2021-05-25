Intra-Cellular Therapies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,117% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 call options.

Shares of ITCI opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

