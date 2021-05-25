Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

