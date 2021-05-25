Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 236.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.17. 710,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,902,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.