Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Position Boosted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,609 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $87,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $3,058,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,216,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. 38,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

