Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 5,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

