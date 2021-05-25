Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/26/2021 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

4/14/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00.

3/26/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. 1,907,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,848. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85.

Get Prudential Financial Inc alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.