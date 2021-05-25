Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires Shares of 33,137 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.