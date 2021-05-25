Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. 268,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

