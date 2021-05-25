Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 62,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294,490. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

