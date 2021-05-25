Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 160,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,438. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

