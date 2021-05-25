Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $370.08. 62,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

