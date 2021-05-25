Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for about 1.8% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.07% of Argan worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Argan by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

In related news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,059. The firm has a market cap of $784.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.