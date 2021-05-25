Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,529. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

