Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 34,520 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average daily volume of 2,586 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

