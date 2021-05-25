Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 49,831 call options on the company. This is an increase of 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,118 call options.

BLDP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,187. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.