Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $43.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 141.98% from the stock’s current price.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

