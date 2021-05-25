iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $26.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.92) EPS. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

