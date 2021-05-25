IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRIX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

