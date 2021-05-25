Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 35.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $114,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average is $174.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

