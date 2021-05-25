Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,285,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,262,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,072,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $95.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

