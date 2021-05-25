Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.72. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,692 shares of company stock valued at $912,054 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

