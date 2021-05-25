Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of BG stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

