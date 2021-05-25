iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

