iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,429.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

