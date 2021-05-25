iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 1,878,379 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

