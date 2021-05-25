iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

