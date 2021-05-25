iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $58,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,591,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,880,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,421,000. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

IGM traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $379.47. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.94 and its 200 day moving average is $357.51. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.62 and a fifty-two week high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

