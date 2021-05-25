iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,602. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

