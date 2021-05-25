iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.