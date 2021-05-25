iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,020,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

