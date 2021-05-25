iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $420.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

