iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.19. 214,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,444. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.13 and its 200-day moving average is $388.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.