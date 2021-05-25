iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

