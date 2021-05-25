iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,739,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. 91,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,198. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

