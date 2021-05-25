iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

