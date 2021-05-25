iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

