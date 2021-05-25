iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. iSun had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65. iSun has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 21,666 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $359,222.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,729,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSun stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of iSun at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

